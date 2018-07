Still In The Spirit Of Giving, The Representative For Laborie Alva Baptist Has Again Come To The Assistance Of The Outstanding Performers In The Various Schools Of His District.

This Year The Member Of Parliament For Laborie Has Added The Award Of Most Disciplined Students To The List Of Recipients.

