LABORIE VILLAGE MASKS DISTRIBUTION

Laborie MP Alva Baptiste and the local youth and sports council are singing the praises of an overseas donor who has provided a large consignment of masks for distribution in the southern constituency.

Despite the arrival of vaccines, the pitch battle against covid-19 continues more than one year after the world health organization declared the global pandemic.

The community organizations and district representative say they welcome every form assistance that can help turn the tide in the war on covid-19 and restore normalcy.