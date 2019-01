Primary school students in Laborie are contributing their talents and skills to the official calendar of activities for Saint Lucia’s 40th anniversary of Independence. Four boys and four girls will take part in the Mr. and Ms. Laborie primary school’s Independence pageant on January 26th. The young contestants have been preparing their speeches and talent pieces ahead of the big night.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Skype

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

Telegram

Reddit