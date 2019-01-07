LABORIE CREDIT UNION VIEUX FORT RELOCATES

The Laborie credit union has moved its Vieux Fort operation to a larger building in the southern town.
Credit union officials say the new location will provide customers with a more spacious environment to do business, while enhancing services.
