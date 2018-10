On October 16th the Laborie Co-operative Credit Union brought together over 250 students from the southern educational districts to its second annual financial reality fair. A financial reality fair is an interactive fiscal literacy tool for high school students. It’s an opportunity for students to experience some of the financial challenges they will face when they start life on their own.

