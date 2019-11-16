The forensic lab is up-to-date.
That’s the word from the director of forensic science services, fernanda henry speaking to the media on Friday on the sidelines of a regional conference here in Saint Lucia.
The forensic lab is up-to-date.
That’s the word from the director of forensic science services, fernanda henry speaking to the media on Friday on the sidelines of a regional conference here in Saint Lucia.
Mayor of Castries Peterson Francis has taken issue with recent reports of a police officer …