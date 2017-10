WITH JUST THREE DAYS TO GO BEFORE JOUNEN KWEYOL, THE BUILD UP TO ONE OF THE BIGGEST CULTURAL FESTIVALS IN SAINT LUCIA CONTINUES WITH THE MUCH TALKED ABOUT LA PLACE KWEYOL EVENT IN THE HEART OF THE CAPITAL CITY.

THE CULTURAL DEVELOPMENT FOUNDATION, THE FOLK RESEARCH CENTRE, THE CASTRIES CONSTITUENCY COUNCIL (CCC), AND THE EVENTS COMPANY OF SAINT LUCIA HOSTED THE KWEYOL MARKET AT CONSTITUTION PARK.

THE CREOLE BAZAAR AFFORDS ALL AND SUNDRY A CHANCE TO EXPERIENCE CULTURE IN THE BUSTLING CITY.

THE TWO-DAY ACTIVITY IS BILLED AS AN AVENUE FOR THE CREATIVE ARTS SECTOR TO DISPLAY UNIQUE ST. LUCIAN ARTISTIC WORK THROUGH PAINT, FASHION, JEWELRY AND MUSIC.

IT ALSO SERVES AS A ONE-STOP SHOP FOR ALL THINGS JOUNEN KWEYOL.

THE KWEYOL MARKET FORMS PART OF ARTS AND HERITAGE MONTH, UNDER THE SOLEIL SUMMER FESTIVAL.

THIS IS ST. LUCIA’S 33RD OBSERVANCE OF JOUNEN KWEYOL.