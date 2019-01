A representative of a local minibus association is calling for thorough vetting of minibus drivers.

This week, cell phone footage of a squabble between a Gros Islet driver and a passenger went viral, and has since spawned memes and social media jokes. But the vice president of the La Clery minibus association says it’s no laughing matter.

He says drivers must adhere to a strict policy that demands respect – and should when they fail to meet their required standards.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Skype

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

Telegram

Reddit