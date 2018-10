Former Residents Of The La Clery CDC Estate Continue To Call For Greater Government Assistance To Help Them Secure Descent Housing. Most Of The Houses On The Estate Have Now Been Demolished, With Each Household Receiving 10 Thousand Dollars. The Residents Fear That Many Of Them May Become Homeless As A Result.

