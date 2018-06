An investment to the north of the island is making an economic impact worthy of recognition from the Prime Minister and the government of St. Lucia. Km² Solutions, a US-based company that has operated here since 2004 and already has over 500 employees, has officially expanded its operations to the north of the island. Saint Lucia is the only regional country with two KM2 Solution business sites.

