Relief supplies are pouring in for hurricane hit Dominica.
The Kiwanis Eastern Canada and the Caribbean district recently donated supplies to the president of the Roseau Kiwanis Club in Dominica in aid of the hurricane ravaged nature isle.
Relief supplies are pouring in for hurricane hit Dominica.
The Kiwanis Eastern Canada and the Caribbean district recently donated supplies to the president of the Roseau Kiwanis Club in Dominica in aid of the hurricane ravaged nature isle.
Employers at the Police and Allied Services Cooperative Credit Union will benefit from back pay …