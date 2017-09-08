King Ocean Services Coordinating The Shipment Of Relief Items For Hurricane IRMA Victims

King Ocean Services through their local agents (M & C Shipping) is coordinating the shipment of relief items for St. Maarten which was devastated by hurricane IRMA.

A vessel has been chartered and there is space aboard should any persons or organizations are interested in sending aid AT NO COST TO YOU.

The vessel (Emprenador) is docked at the Castries Harbour Berth#3 and will be available to receive cargo on Saturday 9th September from 1pm.

For further info, kindly contact 716-0920.

Your assistance is much appreciated.