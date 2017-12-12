KING CLEARS AIR IN DIRECT AWARD ROW

Infrastructure Minister Stephenson King says the civil servant responsible for the latest leaking of government documents will be taken to task.
Last Thursday, talk show host and former government Minister Richard Frederick made public some 30 letters, indicating the approval of Direct Awards for various services and procurement of goods.
Please investigate which agency is responsible for public records and the management of public records. Check what powers this agency has and who has the ultimate powers. What could stop e.g. a government minister from destroying or confiscating a public record? What has happened to the freedom of information act? At the moment it seems that records are left to manage themselves, therefore the public is unaware as to which public documents are authentic. Documents are in the public domain/internet without being in government files where they belong if they are authentic. Therefore these records may very well have lost their authenticity since custody is one of the main factors which determines the authenticity of public records/documents. What are you doing about this problem in an information society? Everybody is seemingly trying to take advantage of the state of confusion. What is the press doing to educate the public or stop the abuse of government records. Those are the responsible questions which I doubt that you would undertake to investigate. Haven’t you realized that records is the key to providing accountability and transparency? So why is the management of records ignored yet there is an infatuation with the term “accountability and transparency? Is it because of convenience? What is the press’s ability to publish the truth without the evidence in records? Are they satisfied or just comfortable in reporting matters that are suggested by politicians? Who looks after the interest of ordinary people who are not interested in politics but the interest of the country?