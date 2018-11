Sections of the city of Castries were on November 26th, draped in orange, as friends and family of the murdered mother of two Kimberly De Leon said their final farewell. This as the St. Lucia observed on November 25 the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against women. anti-violence groups and individuals are determined that De Leon’s case does not become just a statistic.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Skype

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

Telegram

Reddit