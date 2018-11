KIMBERLY DE LEON DIED FROM SINGLE GUNSHOT WOUND

A Post Mortem Conducted On November 2nd Has Confirmed That A Single Gunshot Wound To The Head Killed Kimberly Williams-De Leon. The 42-Year-Old Was Executed In Her Home On Chef Harry Drive At Morne Fortune, Castries On October 29. Police Have Disclosed That Kimberly Previously Filed Complaints Against Her Husband Who Is A Senior Ranking Police Officer Alleging Abuse. He Remains A ‘Person Of Interest’ According To Police Chief Severin Moncherry. However, To Date No One Has Been Charged In Connection With Kimberly’s Killing.

