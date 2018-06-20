Home / News Updates / KIDS-INSIGHT GETS 10K FROM TOURISM ENHANCEMENT FUND

KIDS-INSIGHT GETS 10K FROM TOURISM ENHANCEMENT FUND

Rehani Isidore June 20, 2018 News Updates, Top Stories Leave a comment

The Tourism Enhancement Fund of the Saint Lucia Hotel and Tourism Association donated $10,000 towards the Kids Insight Project.

The monies will cover the cost of surgeries for children struggling with vision problems.

