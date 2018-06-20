KIDS-INSIGHT GETS 10K FROM TOURISM ENHANCEMENT FUND

The Tourism Enhancement Fund of the Saint Lucia Hotel and Tourism Association donated $10,000 towards the Kids Insight Project.
The monies will cover the cost of surgeries for children struggling with vision problems.
The Tourism Enhancement Fund of the Saint Lucia Hotel and Tourism Association donated $10,000 towards the Kids Insight Project.
The monies will cover the cost of surgeries for children struggling with vision problems.
Incoming chair of the Cultural Development Foundation, Daniel Belizaire believes that Lucian kuduro can be …