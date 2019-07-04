The Augier Combined school has good reasons to celebrate following the publication of the 2019 Common Entrance Results.
Though the school scored below the national mean, one of its students held on to the second spot.
The Augier Combined school has good reasons to celebrate following the publication of the 2019 Common Entrance Results.
Though the school scored below the national mean, one of its students held on to the second spot.
The Sapphire Estate located about a mile off the village of Laborie had become a …