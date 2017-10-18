KFC CBL Semis & Finals Rescheduled

PRESS RELEASE: Due to the recent heavy rains recently experienced which have caused facility scheduling conflicts; the KFC CBL Semi Finals and FInals will be held this Friday and Saturday 20th and 21st respectively.

The games will be as follows:

PCD/ GGSL vs Fire Service 6:30pm

CSA vs Financial All Stars 8:30pm .

The allowance of an extra half hour has been provided due to the fact that some of you would be delayed for 6pm due to traffic etc. Doors However will be open before 6pm , first 5 fans to arrive will get a KFC prize at the door.

We thank you for your understanding and cooperation. If there are any changes with the games due to facility updates we shall inform everyone accordingly.