Kendal John’s “Who are you?” doc. on Saint Lucian culture and heritage can be the Christmas gift this holiday season

You can get a chance to get a copy of the documentary “who are you?”, as a Christmas gift for family or friends.

This Festive Season, producer Kendal John has collaborated with HTS/Radio 100 to make the offer possible.

John’s website silhouetteproductionz.com, Silhouette productions and HTS are offering the public the film at a discounted price.

“Who are you?” Explains Saint Lucia’s customs, traditions and architecture.

Who are you also debunks popular myths and highlights the roots of Saint Lucian tradition.

The film calls on citizens to appreciate their natural and cultural heritage.

http://silhouetteproductionz.com/product/who-are-you/