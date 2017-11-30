Press Release- Katie Kyle and Jean Luc Zephir prepare for Commonwealth Games 2018.

The Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games will welcome more than 6,600 athletes and team officials from 70 Commonwealth nations to share in the celebration of sport, entertainment and culture.

The Commonwealth’s best swimmers line-up ready to blast into one of four strokes– freestyle, breaststroke, backstroke and butterfly at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games slated to be held in Australia April 4th to 15th 2018.

It’s an aquatic extravaganza as these racing machines launch into action. Swimming has been a sport at every Commonwealth Games and will be represented in 2018.

Representing St. Lucia at the Commonwealth Games in Swimming will be Katie Kyle and Jean Luc Zephir.

(Jean Luc Zephir)



(Katie Kyle)

Both swimmers currently train at Plymouth College in the UK and are selected as the swimmers with the highest Fina Points on island to represent St. Lucia.

Katie is expected to compete in the 50 and 100 Fly and Jean Luc in 50 and 100Freestyle.

Coach David Peterkin is expected to accompany the two swimmers as the Technical Official on their quest to medal at these games.

As with other sporting disciplines the qualifiers for the games will be sponsored by The St. Lucia Olympic Committee.

Katie and Jean Luc are presently training vigorously with Katie already qualifying for the British Championship in December and European Championship in January.