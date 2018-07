Juventus has offered Real Madrid £88m for star forward, Christiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldo is Real’s all time top scorer, with 451 goals to date. The microscope has been placed over the 31 year old for the last few years, as football fans speculate on his next career move.

An official announcement could be made at any moment.

