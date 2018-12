The Minister of National Security Senator Hermingild Francis says he sympathizes with the Pratt family from the United Kingdom for the inordinate delay in getting justice for the slain John Pratt.

John Pratt was killed some 4 years ago, while he and his wife slept in their yacht in the Vieux Fort bay.

Senator Francis says the judges are partly responsible for the delay, because of their lack of cooperation.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Skype

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

Telegram

Reddit