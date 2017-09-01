Jus’ Sail recruiting for 2017 Youth Training Programme

PRESS RELEASE:-Jus’ Sail are excited to announce that it is recruiting for the 2017 Youth Training Programme, now in its sixth year. If you are between the ages of 18-25, unemployed and out of education and have a St Lucian ID card you are eligible to apply to be accepted on the programme. The intensive six week course is only for the most dedicated individuals, determined to invest in themselves. Places are limited to ten so it is a competitive application process. But we recruit on potential, not previous experience so everyone has an equal chance to be accepted if they show us their commitment to their personal advancement.

The course is FREE to participants with all costs covered. This is made possible through the generous support of the Saint Lucia Hotel and Tourism Association’s Tourism Enhancement Fund. This is the second time that the TEF has shown its support to Jus’ Sail by sponsoring the cost of the programme. Jus’ Sail wishes to also acknowledge the continued in-kind support of IGY Rodney Bay Marina who have been with us from the start of our training programme in 2012 and the many individuals who also donate to the cost of our programme throughout the year.

The three tenets underlying the programme are – Training – Certification – Employment. The aim of the Jus’ Sail Youth Training Programme is to assist young St Lucians who have a commitment to improving their skills to find sustainable employment within the yachting or wider service and hospitality sectors. Jus’ Sail believe that sailing offers an unparalleled learning environment in transferable skills and personal development.

The training programme schedule of activities includes:

First Aid and CPR certification;

Swim to Survive Certification with the St Lucia Lifesaving Association;

PADI Skin Diver Certificate (required to be a snorkel guide)

International Crew Certification with Jus’ Sail through their accredited sailing school with International Yacht Training Worldwide and preparation to take the SLASPA crew certificate required to work on charter vessels in St Lucia;

Customer service workshops;

Personal development workshops;

Conflict resolution and effective communications workshop;

Teambuilding and leadership development sailing sessions

And a minimum of two weeks work experience within a suitable workplace.

At the completion of this intensive programme successful participants will be assisted to rework their CV and seek gainful employment.

Jus’ Sail’s co-director Pepsi Demacque-Crockett said “We are very excited to meet prospective students who submit an application and are invited by us to an interview. Many of our previous students have gone on from strength to strength becoming successful and much respected members of the teams in which they work across the marine and wider tourism sector and we wish to see that trend continue with this year’s students. Applications must be submitted by the 17th September so we encourage all those who are interested to get their application in to us as soon as possible. Either by email or by dropping off a hard copy at the IGY Rodney Bay Marina office.”

The programme will run from end of September to early November 2017 and 100% attendance is required.

For more information on the Jus’ Sail Youth Training Programme and its activities please refer to the Youth Training Page on the Jus’ Sail Website where you can download an application form. Or at the Jus’ Sail Facebook Page where you can see posts from previous programmes.

If you are a local business and would potentially be interested in recruiting a graduate from the programme into your team please contact programme director James Crockett by email: james@jussail.com