Julien Alfred to represent St. Lucia at the IAAF World U20 Championships

Liz-Anne De Beauville July 9, 2018 Sports Leave a comment

St. Lucia is set to be represented at the IAAF World U20 Championships in Tampere Finland from July 10-15 by Julien Alfred. Julien, who currently trains in Jamaica, last year won Saint Lucia’s first gold medal at the Commonwealth Youth Games. She will be Saint Lucia’s sole representative at the games. Julien goes into the game with a personal best in the 100m of 11.53, and a season’s best of 11.63. Her time currently ranks her 22nd this season, in a field of 53 registered athletes. In the 200m event, she is ranked 19th from 44 this season, with a season’s and personal best of 23.74.

 

