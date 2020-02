It appears to be the end of an era for the St. Lucia teachers union (SLTU). There will be a new person at the helm of the storied organization. Outgoing president Julian Monrose is no longer eligible to run for re-election. Nominations for the executive of the SLTU were held on Thursday 20th February, 2020. Bi-annually, a new board is elected to work in the best interest of teachers across Saint Lucia. All eyes are now trained on who will succeed Monrose as union boss.