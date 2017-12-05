Home / News Updates / JOSEPH POINTS TO NEW ENVIDENCE IN ST. JUDE PROBE
Economic Development Minister Guy Joseph

JOSEPH POINTS TO NEW ENVIDENCE IN ST. JUDE PROBE

Rehani Isidore December 4, 2017 News Updates, Top Stories 1 Comment

Economic Development Minister Guy Joseph is holding Dr. Kenny Anthony responsible for the delay in the St. Jude Hospital project.

Joseph alleges that back in 2015; the ex-Prime Minister indicated that he intended to spend no more than $60 million dollars on the hospital.

One comment

  1. Anonymous
    December 5, 2017 at 10:19 am

    The media is incredible… the “doomed” SJH project? Why HTS? What is the evidence? ?

