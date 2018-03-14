JOSEPH IMPRESSED WITH CHOISEUL PROJECT

Economic Development Minister, Guy Joseph has expressed satisfaction with the progress on the Choiseul Secondary School reconstruction project.

Joseph along with Commerce Minister and Choiseul MP Bradley Felix visited the site on 13 March to get a first-hand look at the status of the works on the learning institution.

The Minister says despite a slight delay, he is impressed with the workmanship and capabilities exhibited by the local contractors hired to execute the World Bank funded project.

Perennial occupational health and safety issues have negatively affected the student body and faculty at the learning institution.

Joseph believes that with the advent of the new modern school plant these unpleasant experiences will be a thing of the past.

The Economic Development Minister indicated that greater emphasis is being placed in public works project to building resilience to infrastructure to withstand adverse weather and climatic conditions.

