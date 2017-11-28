JOSEPH ACCUSES SLP SENATOR OF USING RACIAL SLUR

Economic Development Minister Guy Joseph has express dismay with Opposition Senator Giubion Ferdinand’s characterization of him during his address at the SLP St. Jude Protest Rally on the weekend.
He is accusing the opposition of resorting to racial slurs as a diversionary tactic.
Joseph suggests that the SLP maybe using his ethnic background to prevent him from being outspoken on domestic policy.
I agree with Guy. This Gubion is an inexperienced politician and a senator at that but it is the SLPs habit to use racist rhetoric to get their message across. Philip Pierre has done it on a number of occasions himself.