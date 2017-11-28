JOSEPH ACCUSES SLP SENATOR OF USING RACIAL SLUR

Economic Development Minister Guy Joseph has express dismay with Opposition Senator Giubion Ferdinand’s characterization of him during his address at the SLP St. Jude Protest Rally on the weekend.
He is accusing the opposition of resorting to racial slurs as a diversionary tactic.
Joseph suggests that the SLP maybe using his ethnic background to prevent him from being outspoken on domestic policy.
Why is Guy so petty and grasping at straws? Why he took no issues with his own party orange march with placards that said NICE was Niggas In Charge of Employment, also the recent statement by his own PM who referred to the opposition members as barking dogs? Guy should be focusing on completing the hospital and not dwelling on trivia stuff like this, because growing up this was the norm to call anyone Indian-looking person. Why isn’t he taking issue with two communities in Saint Lucia called Coolie town? That’s how irrelevant this is. Politicians need to grow up.
I agree with Guy. This Gubion is an inexperienced politician and a senator at that but it is the SLPs habit to use racist rhetoric to get their message across. Philip Pierre has done it on a number of occasions himself.