Businessman Everistus Jn Marie says it is not right for any company operating in Saint Lucia to collect tax on behalf of the people and government of Saint Lucia and for the government to allow that company to retain those funds.

The manager of Jn Marie and sons was weighing in on the ongoing debate over government’s decision to grant a 100% withholding tax waiver to sandals resorts for 2001 to 2009.

