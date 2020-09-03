Home / Breaking News / JETRINE ROAD WORKS TO CAUSE DELAYS, ROAD

JETRINE ROAD WORKS TO CAUSE DELAYS, ROAD

Allin Fevrier September 2, 2020 Breaking News, News Updates Leave a comment

Ongoing efforts to complete the Saltibus road reconstruction project will cause minor inconveniences to residents from Thursday September 3rd 2020. The ministry of infrastructure ports and energy is urging residents to take heed of the alternate routes to and from the Saltibus community during the project. https://youtu.be/QdlKT3ftDxU

Best free WordPress theme

Check Also

HTS EPOLL SEPTEMBER 2ND 20202

Should public officials seek to clear the air when serious allegations are made against them? …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Powered by WordPress | Designed by Kurt Charles
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved