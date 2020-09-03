JETRINE ROAD WORKS TO CAUSE DELAYS, ROAD

Ongoing efforts to complete the Saltibus road reconstruction project will cause minor inconveniences to residents from Thursday September 3rd 2020. The ministry of infrastructure ports and energy is urging residents to take heed of the alternate routes to and from the Saltibus community during the project. https://youtu.be/QdlKT3ftDxU
