JetBlue “Beyond The Horizon” Mission Project Takes Flight in Saint Lucia

PRESS RELEASE: Castries, Saint Lucia, Thursday 2nd November 2017. JetBlue Airways First Officer Neil Justin, of St. Lucian parentage, in partnership with the Saint Lucia National Youth Council (NYC), Saint Lucia Air and Sea Ports Authority (SLASPA), and Facebook Group “Aviation Luvers — Helen and Beyond”, will be commencing the annual “Beyond The Horizon” Mission Project. This program is designed to inspire the youth of Saint Lucia through a series of presentations targeting primary and secondary school students.

On November 7th, 2017, First Officer Neil Justin will be accompanied by two of JetBlue’s finest Inflight Crewmembers: Nerika Hewitt and Inflight Team Leader Daina Lambert. Along with members of the executive of the Saint Lucia National Youth Council and SLASPA, this team will visit five schools primarily in the southern part of the island: Laborie Boys Primary, Plain View Combined, Augier Combined, Beanfield Secondary, and Vieux Fort Primary. First Officer Justin will speak to the students about his journey on becoming a pilot, provide tips and encouragement on how the students can dream big and achieve their dreams, and answer questions that they may have on careers in the aviation industry. Ms. Hewitt and Ms. Lambert will also share their journeys and experiences on providing exceptional cabin service and ensuring the safety of JetBlue’s customers from boarding to deplaning. Everyone is committed to giving back to ensure the future of Saint Lucia remains bright. This programme is a personal project of First Officer Neil Justin. However, it is very much in line with one of JetBlue’s core values: Caring. JetBlue Airways has a heart to give back to the communities it serves in a meaningful way, and therefore encourages its crewmembers to volunteer as a demonstration of its commitment to corporate citizenship.

As always, the Saint Lucia National Youth Council is excited to partner with First Officer Justin and his team to inspire the young people of Saint Lucia to becoming the best and brightest the West Indian island has to offer, ultimately making society, both locally and globally, a better place for the future of humanity. JetBlue Airways is an American low-cost airline, the 6th largest in the United States. JetBlue provides daily non-stop service from Hewanorra International Airport to JFK International Airport in New York.