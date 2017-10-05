J’can Politician Issues Condolences for Saint Lucian Diplomat Wrongly Reported Dead in Las Vegas Massacre

A mere six days after she was named Opposition spokesperson on foreign affairs, Lisa Hanna was left with egg on her face after a release she issued mourning the death of a St Lucian diplomat in the Las Vegas massacre turned out to be erroneous.

The statement attributed to Hanna was issued yesterday afternoon by the Opposition People’s National Party (PNP) hours after St Lucia’s Ambassador to the Organisation of American States Anton Edmunds rubbished the fake news in a post on his Facebook page.

Edmunds made the post at 10:52 pm Tuesday in response to news on social media that he was among the fatalities in Sunday’s massacre in Las Vegas when a gunman fired on patrons at a concert, killing 58 people and himself in what is now acknowledged as the deadliest mass shooting in modern US history.

“So, before anyone continues to believe the false narrative that I was part of the death toll in Vegas, I was not there. I am fine, and the victims of this and other tragedies need our thoughts, prayers and support,” Ambassador Edmunds wrote.

“The writers of the false narrative need to be flogged for screwing around with my family and friends,” he added.

In her release, Hanna said she was “saddened by the tragic death” of Edmunds “and the other victims of the horrific shooting in Las Vegas, Nevada”.

“It is with regret that I learnt that the ambassador had succumbed to the injuries sustained in the incident on Sunday night which claimed 58 other victims. Ambassador Edmunds succumbed to his injuries yesterday following the shooting incident,” Hanna said.