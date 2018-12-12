JAYHAN ODLUM-SMITH BREAKS NATIONAL RECORD AT WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

One of St. Lucia’s top swimmers set a new national record in China. Competing in the men’s 100m butterfly at the 14th FINA World Swimming Championships on Wednesday, Jayhan Odlum Smith swam to a time of 57.64 seconds, breaking the record national record he set at the recently concluded OECS Swim Championships.

Odlum Smith came out 57th overall, while Trinidad’s Cadell Lyons took the 37th spot, and Grenada’s Dajenel Williams finished in the 60th spot.

Meanwhile, Jamaica’s Alia Atkinson won gold in the 50m breaststroke at the same championships.

The world record-holder in a 25m pool, recorded a 29.05sec victory. It was short of her world-leading time of 28.56sec, set in October, but was Atkinson’s first 50m gold after three world championship silvers.

