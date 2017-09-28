Home / News Updates / Jason Mohammed stand-in Captain for Final One-Day International against England

Jason Mohammed stand-in Captain for Final One-Day International against England

Rehani Isidore September 28, 2017 News Updates, Sports Leave a comment

SOUTHAMPTON, England – Jason Mohammed has been named as stand-in Windies captain for the fifth and final One-Day International against England on Friday at the Ageas Bowl.

Regular captain Jason Holder has returned home to Barbados for the funeral of his uncle, Derrick Garrett, a local sports administrator.

Carlos Brathwaite has been added to the squad for the match. The 29-year-old has played 23 ODIs so far. He is the Windies Twenty20 International captain and led the team in the T20 win earlier in the tour.

