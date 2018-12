In previous years, when the issue of whaling comes up, St. Lucia has been placed under pressure by international groups who threatened to organise a boycott of Saint Lucia’s economic interests. As a member of the powerful international whaling commission, environmental organisations like Green Peace, may soon place pressure on St. Lucia to condemn the decision by the government of Japan.

