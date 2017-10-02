Jamaica – Police detain woman seen beating child in video

The police confirmed yesterday that they had detained a woman who was seen in a video circulated on social media beating her daughter mercilessly with a machete.

Hours after the video began circulating on social media, the constabulary’s Corporate Communication Unit reported that the mother was taken into custody.

“We are aware of a disturbing video being circulated on social media of a suspected child being abused by an adult. We are investigating,” the CCU said in a text message.

But yesterday when the Jamaica Observer contacted the CCU, officials there were unable to confirm if the mother was charged. The CCU said that both mother and daughter were being interviewed.

According to the CCU, the incident took place last November in Bath, St Thomas.

The video sparked outrage on social media yesterday.

“Madness this! Real abuse to little girl, yoh,” said Cardo Allen.

“I am so disturbed by this video,” stated Julien Edwards, while Tiana Apostolidis asked: “Is that a machete?”