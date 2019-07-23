ISLAND CUP RESULTS- SUNDAY JULY 21ST 2019

Matches continued in the SLFA’s Island Cup Championship on Sunday July 21st 2019.

In the first encounter, Micoud defeated Desruisseaux 2 – 0.

Goal scorers: Shane Paul and Toni Gaspard.

In the 2nd game Central Castries and Mabouya played to a goalless draw.

At the Marchand Playing Field, Babonneau and the host team played to a 1 – 1 draw.

Goal scorers:

Marchand- Valdez Maximin (60th minute)

Babonneau – Nelson Nelson (81st minute)

In the 2nd game, Nick Longville led Canaries to victory against Roseau with a hat trick.

Goals: Nick Longville- (14th, 38th, 61st minutes)