ISLAND CUP RESULTS- SUNDAY JULY 21ST 2019

Matches continued in the SLFA’s Island Cup Championship on Sunday July 21st 2019.
In the first encounter, Micoud defeated Desruisseaux 2 – 0.
Goal scorers: Shane Paul and Toni Gaspard.
In the 2nd game Central Castries and Mabouya played to a goalless draw.
At the Marchand Playing Field, Babonneau and the host team played to a 1 – 1 draw.
Goal scorers:
Marchand- Valdez Maximin (60th minute)
Babonneau – Nelson Nelson (81st minute)
In the 2nd game, Nick Longville led Canaries to victory against Roseau with a hat trick.
Goals: Nick Longville- (14th, 38th, 61st minutes)