Some residents of Castries Central are calling on incumbent MP Sarah Flood-Beaubrun to fulfill her 2016 election campaign promises.

They allege that Beaubrun vowed to help the youth in the urban communities of the district become employable in the run up to the 2016.

The frustrated constituents hung effigies of the lawmaker at two locations in the city in a show of dissatisfaction with the level of representation.

