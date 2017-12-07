Home / News Updates / Invest Saint Lucia Shake-up, CEO Out 
ex-CEO of ISL, Mr. Gillray Cadet

Rehani Isidore December 7, 2017 News Updates, Top Stories Leave a comment

Gillray Cadet who was appointed as Chief Executive Officer of Invest Saint Lucia [ISL] in September has parted ways with the company.

HTS News4orce can confirm that Cadet was no longer employed with ISL as of December 6.

Cadet’s experience in the fields of finance and investment has taken him to Abu Dhabi, London, Miami, and New York. During his first [and only] interview as ISL CEO, Cadet expressed keen interest in returning to Saint Lucia after more than 25 years working abroad.

The ex-CEO was also quizzed on the politics and the ever-present political undercurrents at statutory bodies. Cadet told the press he intended to steer clear of politics and fulfill his job requirements.

ISL is Saint Lucia’s chief promotion agency for foreign investment and development. Gillray Cadet’s stint as ISL CEO lasted just under three months.

Below is Gillray Cadet’s first interview with the local press.

