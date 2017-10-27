Home / News Updates / INVADER WINS INAUGURAL CREOLE SINGING COMPETITION
INVADER WINS INAUGURAL CREOLE SINGING COMPETITION

Rehani Isidore October 27, 2017 News Updates Leave a comment

De Soca-Lypso Revue hosted the 5th annual National Kweyol Song Competition in honor of former leader Gordon Chacom Leon. The contest was dubbed: “Annou manje, danse, chante en kweyol pou chacom”, and included all genres of music. The 2017 creole song title went to veteran calypsonian de invader. At 2nd place with the song titled lolay were Surbance & Mighty. They received a cash prize of $2,000. The third spot went to Solange Stanislaus. Before the competition, artistes participated in a creole writing workshop.The show was conceptualized by the late leader Gordon Chacom Leon in 2012.

 

