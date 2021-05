The Caribbean continues to struggle with vulnerabilities associated with hurricanes, flooding, drought, sea level rise and other climate hazards. It now faces the devastation caused by the COVID-19 crisis. Through its Caribbean Resilience Project, the ILO is working with countries to achieve a stronger, more sustainable future that protects against disruptions to productivity and livelihoods. Find out more about the Project at: https://www.ilo.org/caribbean/project…