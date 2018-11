On Wednesday Saint Lucia Hosted The Launch Of A Four Million Euros Project That Hopes To Co-Ordinate Access To Health-Care In Neigboring French Territories For OECS Nationals. The Organization Of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS), Together With Key Health Partners In The French Territories Of The Eastern Caribbean, Launched The Co-Operation, Accessibility, Referrals, E-Information (Cares) System. It Will Aid In Cancer Treatment, Cardiology, Ophthalmology And Other Specialized Medical Services.

