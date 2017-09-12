International Coastal Cleanup 2017

GIS – CYEN WILL HOST AN ISLAND WIDE CLEANUP ACTIVITY THIS WEEKEND.

The Caribbean Youth Environment Network will, this weekend, endeavor to clean up beaches in 10 locations on the island.

The coastal cleanup encourages Saint Lucians to adopt and continue to practice healthy waste disposal attitudes and practices as a lifestyle. Over the last 25 years, the International Coastal Cleanup (ICC) has grown into a remarkable alliance of individuals, nonprofits, corporations, and governments. It is a mass event to remove trash and debris from our beaches and waterways, identify the sources of that debris, and change the behaviors that allow such debris to get into our oceans.

The Caribbean Youth Environment Network (CYEN) Saint Lucia Chapter, in collaboration with community groups and partner organizations is reaching out to everyone across the island for this event. Youth groups, corporate Saint Lucia, and members of community and church organizations are all encouraged to be a part of this year’s cleanup. Residents of the communities surrounding the beaches are also invited to participate.

Volunteers can sign up at the CYEN events page on Facebook, “International​ ​Coastal​ ​Clean-up​ ​(ICC)​ ​Saint​ ​Lucia​ ​2017.​”

For additional information contact Snaliah Mahal, National Coordinator of CYEN Saint Lucia, at 758.719.3943, or stlucianc@gmail.com.