INTERNATIONAL BOXER OF SAINT LUCIAN DESCENT PLANS TO SHARE HIS KNOWLEDGE AND SKILLS WITH FELLOW ST LUCIANS

A young man of Saint Lucian descent based in the United Kingdom is straddling multiple careers and being world class at them.

Dudley O’shaughnessy is an international boxer, model and actor. He was featured in the popular ‘we Found Love’ video by renown star Rihanna.

O’shaughnessy is hoping to re-establish links with his Saint Lucian heritage by sharing his knowledge and skills with fellow Saint Lucians.