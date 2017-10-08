International Association of Parliamentarian for Peace launched

PRESS RELEASE:-The International Association of Parliamentarians for Peace (IAPP) brings together parliamentarians from around the world to form an international network of men and women who are committed to solving the critical challenges of our time based on co-existence, mutual prosperity and the realization of a world of sustainable peace.

On Tuesday, October 3rd, 2017, the St Lucia Chapter of IAPP was inaugurated at the Parliament Chamber in Castries. Minister Herod Stanislas, MP for Soufriere, as the Master of Ceremony, gave the opening remarks:

“Today I firmly believe that we, in the interest of security and peace, must take a firm stand: one that is neither safe, nor political, nor popular, but we must take it because our conscience tells us it is right and proper if we are to impact our nation, our region and our world towards a culture and a pathway to achieve lasting peace.”