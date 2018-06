The International American University held its 10th annual blood donation drive on World Blood Donor Day – June 14th 2018.

The medical school teamed up with the St. Jude and Victoria Hospitals blood banks, for the observance of World Blood Donor Day 2018.

Emphasis is being placed this year on voluntary donations, which experts say are important in ensuring a reliable, safe supply of blood.

