Inter Commercial House Domino Championship

(PRESS RELEASE) – The St. Lucia Chamber of Commerce Domino Championship is moving into its final week of commercial action and four teams in each phase will be moving unto the next phase of the competition.

In Group A

Group games have concluded with St. Lucia Fire Service, M&C Home Depot, Ferrands Food Products and Ministry of Infrastructure moving on to the next phase of the competition, knocking out St. Lucia Distillers, Sagicor, Flow and WLBL.

In Group B

Group games still continue next week. WASCO has already qualified to move on to the next phase leaving Scotia Bank, Beachcomber, Windjammer, PCD Smirnoff, Royal St. Lucia Police Force, LUCELEC, SLASPA and M&C Drug Store to fight for the remaining 3 spots.

Matches continue on Monday November 20th from 6:30pm

Group B: LUCELEC vs Windjammer vs PCD-Smirnoff

Group B. M & C Drug Store vs SLASPA vs Royal St. Lucia Police Force

Venue: Club Extra Cover, Vigie next to Napa Auto Parts. Admission free