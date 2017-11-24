PRESS RELEASE: The Department of Sustainable Development, through the Renewable Energy Division (REDiv), in collaboration with the Department of Transport and the Disaster Vulnerability Reduction Project (DVRP) will host a one-day seminar entitled “Integrating Climate Change into the Transport Sector”.

The seminar will be held on Tuesday November 28, 2017 at the Palm Haven Hotel from 9:00am.

The seminar forms part of the annual observance of Energy Awareness Month (EAM) under this year’s theme “Re-Thinking Energy”.

Part of the mandate of the Renewable Energy Division is to lead the island in reaching its renewable energy targets of 35% by 2020 and 50% by 2035, and to educate the public on the numerous benefits of renewable energy.

The seminar will target a wide cross-section of stakeholders in the transport sector and will feature presentations and panel discussions on a variety of topics, including electric and hybrid vehicles, and alleviating the transport sector’s contribution to climate change.

To this end, the Department is reaching out to members of the public who wish to attend the seminar to call Mr. Kurt Inglis or Ms Marcia Charles at telephone numbers 451 8746 and 468 5793 or email kurt.inglis@govt.lc or charlesmarcia3@gmail.com.