Injured Security Guard Succumbs, Becomes 35th Homicide Victim

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of Urias Dwight Compton, a forty two (42) year old resident of Corinth, Gros Islet.

Officers attached to the Criminal Investigations Department, Castries, received a report of a shooting, at Choc, Castries, about 8:15 p.m. on Tuesday, September 5, 2017. The incident took place in the vicinity of Caribbean Cinemas Complex.

It is reported that Urias Compton, an on duty security officer, sustained gunshot injuries during a robbery by two masked assailants armed with firearms.

An armed civilian who was in close proximity responded and an exchange of gunfire ensued between the assailants and the citizen, during which time, one of the suspects is believed to have sustained gunshot wounds. Both suspects subsequently fled the scene of the incident.

Urias Compton was later conveyed to the Victoria Hospital via ambulance, where he was pronounced dead by a medical practitioner about 10:20 p.m.

A post mortem examination will be scheduled for a later date. Investigations into this matter are continuing. This is the thirty fifth homicide recorded for the year 2017.